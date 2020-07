Momo is the sweetest love bug! He recently had a hip surgery, but he doesn’t let that slow him down one bit. He is walking better then ever. He is a vocal boy who wants all the attention on him. He is great with kids. Does okay with dogs, and can be cat selective. His adoption fee is $85 with an approved adoption application.

For more information please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.