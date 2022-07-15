Pet of the Week | Mr. Puff

Mr. Puff is a sweet laid back boy. He’d prefer to be a FURniture accessory, he loves fresh food and water, a deep litter box, a few toys, some catnip every so often. He’s very low maintenance but enjoys human and cat company. He’s warming up to dogs but will occasionally hiss. Mr. Puff enjoys following humans around the house, he will protect his human in the bathroom from a safe location ( usually in the bathtub ) Mr. Puff is a very dedicated cat always within watching distance. He’s very selective of how many pets he will allow before a gentle love bite but will snuggle up as long as you don’t pet him. This could be due to the fire Mr. Puff was in just a few short months ago. Mr. Puff is a beautiful BIG boy but does have a few spots his fur is still trying to grow into. Overall Mr. Puff would enjoy a family with other cats, the luxuries of laying in beds, couches, and catnip!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.