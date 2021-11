Rayya is a super friendly, happy cat. She loves being held and is mildly playful. If her great personality doesn’t convince you, the cute little kink at the end of her tail will! Rayya is a clean, well behaving cat, who is content to lay on a soft bed in a sunny area for most the day. She hasn’t been around dogs, but is good with kids and other cats.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.