Pet of the Week | Roxie

Roxie’s main goal in life is to steal all the attention! Shes super vocal and will let you know when she needs more pets! She does okay around other cats, but can get pretty sassy and bossy with them. She would be okay with older children, but may be a bit too rough for younger ones. She would probably be okay with dogs after a proper introduction. She likes being held for short amounts of time, and loves scratches anytime, all the time!! She is very playful and would enjoy an active home.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.