Pet of the Week | Sagwa

Sagwa is 98% cuddlebug, 2% talker. She wants nothing more than to talk to you, rub against you, and be given endless head scratches! Sagwa came to us as a pregnant momma, and she was a wonderful mother to her 3 kittens. They are all grown up now, and she is ready to move on to her own home as an empty nester. If you are looking for a sweet, funny companion to have some conversations with, Sagwa is the one for you!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.