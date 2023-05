Solider is a sweet, easy going old man. If you are looking for an easy, low commitment companion, Solider is your guy! He does require a special wet food diet since he has no teeth left and needs it for his Kidneys, but that is his only special need! He will adapt well into any household.

His adoption has already been paid for so he is free to a good home.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.