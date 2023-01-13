Pet of the Week | White Claw

Meet white claw! She’s timid but will purr nonstop when you hold her. She loves to play, she loves to play on stairs, and she can make anything a toy.

Her toxic trait is… she loves shoes! She wants climb in shoes, lay on them, play on them but most of all.. She loves the smell of brand new shoes. White claws foster family thinks she has a skunk tail, her tail lays flat on her upper back! Her fur markings help support their thoughts.

White claw is used to a family setting, a toddler, being picked up suddenly for snuggles, rowdiness, a large dog and other cats.

She’s a perfect kitten ready for any family life, great with other pets.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.