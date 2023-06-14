Peter Richard (Dick) Reva passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in San Diego, California. He was born September 8, 1932, in the coal mining community of Hiawatha, Utah to Anthony and Jennie (Rahaula) Reva.

As a first generation, Italian American born at the tail end of the Great Depression, he learned the necessity of both hard work and frugality. These, among other traits, served as cornerstones of his character throughout his life.

Dick spent the summers in Holiday, Utah, living and working on his Grandfather Paetro’s (Peter) farm. The wisdom passed from his grandfather about a world that few still remember was generously shared to friends and family members willing to listen.

In 1950, he graduated from Carbon High School in Price, Utah. Then, in 1952, he made the decision to join the Nation’s greatest military branch, the United States Navy, where he would spend the next twenty years as a submariner traveling the world and for another three years as a Naval Recruiter. After retiring from the Navy, he began a second career with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), where he would spend another twenty years working as a supervisor before retiring.

Dick was fortunate enough to have two great loves during his life. His wife Barbra J. Reva, whom unbeknownst to the rest of his family, he met and married while stationed in Hawaii in 1961 until her passing in 1994. He married his second wife Carol in 1996 until her passing in 2001. Dick never had children of his own, but was fortunate to have a stepdaughter, Cristina, whom he had known her entire life. Their bond was a special one and grew stronger throughout the years as they shared many experiences and created lifelong memories together.

Though born and raised in Utah, it was San Diego, California he identified as home. He was a fixture in his neighborhood throughout his life. He could often be seen walking around the neighborhood with his friends always willing to help in any way he could as it was his nature to always be of service. This virtue was repaid later in life when his friends and neighbors were there for him in more ways than there are words to express.

Dick was a lifelong learner. Years of Spanish lessons would provide many a story and a warm “Hola” from friends and family that were lucky enough to have your call not go straight to his answering machine. For many years he studied Tai Chi and was also willing to teach you if given the opportunity. He never owned a cell phone and never had a computer. He was a lifelong writer of letters to friends and family and his one-of-a-kind handwriting will be missed.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife Barbra, and Carol as well as his sister Sherrie. He is survived by his sister Arlene Vuksinick and his brother John Reva. Peter in Italian means rock: and he was very much a rock for those that loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to either of Dick’s favorite charities: Dog Rescue without Borders www.drwb.org and Father Joe’s www.neighbor.org

Peter’s ashes will be laid to rest with military honors on Friday, June 30 at 10:30am at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Site #275 Section CBD-Row 3.