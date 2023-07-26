Pie-Oneer Day Celebrated with Good Vibes

Another highly successful Helper Saturday Vibes event was hosted on the beautiful and historic Main Street of Helper City over the weekend.

This week, the theme was Pie-Oneer Day, welcoming reggae/rock band The Hardy Brothers and blended folk rock musicians Grizzly Goat. For this event, the drink special was a strawberry basil margarita and the children’s activity was making pie hats.

A fun contest introduced during this event was a pie eating contest, sponsored by R&A Market, in which Price City Councilman Layne Miller was named the winner.

“Another amazing vibes weekend in the books! Amazing drinks, music and, well, pie eating,” the Vibes team shared.

There are four more Saturday Vibes events left for the 2023 season. Up next, Latin and Rio Nights will be the theme for the Vibes that is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12.

“Helper is going to bring the heat this August with a spicy twist coming from south of the border,” Vibes stated. “Enjoy unique Latin and Brazilian bands playing the stage, a variety of salsa, hot sauce and tamales galore!”