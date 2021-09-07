Pig Chase Results in Discovery of Marijuana Plants

On Sept. 5, deputies of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were assisting Carbon County Animal Control in attempting to locate and secure a domesticated pig that had been running through a number of local properties.

As the pig was pursued, deputies located multiple marijuana plants. Following this, a search warrant was requested by the CCSO through the Seventh District Court, which was granted.

The sheriff’s office was then able to enter the property and begin to collect the marijuana plants to be booked into evidence. The CCSO also made contact with the party that cultivated the plants.

“Sheriff Jeff Wood would like to remind residents that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants. Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state,” shared the CCSO.

It was stated that this investigation is ongoing.