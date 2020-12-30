Pine View Proves its Hype

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans had a tough test on Tuesday when they played the 10th ranked team in the state, Pine View. The Lady Panthers jumped out quickly to go up 18-8 after the first quarter. Emery had a better second quarter, but still trailed 25-16 at half. It was all Pine View in the second half as the Panthers dominated the contest 62-28.

Averi Papa was unstoppable and ended the night 11-17 with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Tambrie Tuttle led the way for the Spartans with 12 points, but the rest the crew struggled shooting the ball. Emery went 10-41 (24%) from the floor and shot just 1-11 (9%) from the three-point line. The Spartans also tallied 15 turnovers.

They Lady Spartans know they will need to play better as their region schedule approaches. They have a difficult draw as they will start off on the road against arguably the two best teams in Region 12. Emery (3-3) will play Richfield (7-1) on Jan. 7 and then Carbon (8-1) on Jan. 14. Both games will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports while the latter will also be on ETV Channel 10.