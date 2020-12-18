Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team Hosts Meet in Helper

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team hosted a meet in Helper on Dec. 10.

Placing for Carbon County Recreation were Quin Konakis and Jayden Christensen, both taking second. They were followed by Vanna Christensen, who took third, along with Asher Konakis.

For PT3, Cady Malolo, Carys Malolo, Taylee Branch, Reign Denny, Mackenna Payton and Faithlyne McBride all took first place. Coming in second place were Addison Ori, Indie Pikyavit, Aslynn Denny and Tylee Jensen. Third place went to Kayson Neilson.