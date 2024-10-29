Pinnacle Advances to State Tournament at SVC

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team hosted the Dugway Mustangs in the first-round of the state tournament on Saturday. Both teams were focused and determined to make it to the next round in Richfield.

In set one, the Lady Panthers would get the close victory, 25-23, followed by another close set as Dugway even the score with a win in set two, 25-23. Moving into set three, both teams once against fought hard, bringing the set down to the wire. The Panthers would gain control, winning 25-22.

In set number four, Pinnacle continued the momentum on their home court, getting the set win, 25-15, winning the match 3-1. Jazmyne Mullis had a great match, finishing with nine kills, a block, four digs and five aces. Xylee Perry was also on point, with nine assists, seven digs. Orionna Manchester had a nearly identical stat line with nine assists and six digs.

Heather Kerr had a fantastic showing, ending with six kills, 12 digs and five aces. Myleigh Petersen ender her night with four kills, 11 digs and an ace for her squad. Sabre Craig finished with eight digs, a block and an ace in the Panthers first-round win.

They have now punched their ticket for the state tournament in Richfield. They will matchup against the number one ranked team in 1A, the Valley Buffalos, for their first match of the tournament.