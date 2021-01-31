Pinnacle Announces New After School Program

Pinnacle Canyon Academy recently announced an exciting new after school program for their students in grades 6th through 12th.

This program is TOP Wyman, which stands for the Teen Outreach Program. This evidence-based program is credited as a positive youth development program that is designed to assist students in building educational success as well as life and leadership skills.

TOP also works to teach teens about health behaviors and relationships. With these skills, the students are able to better navigate challenges in their teens, which is a time that decisions matter greatly.

TOP is credited with assisting the teens that are engaged in the teachings to improve their academic performance and lower risky behaviors like truancy and suspension, which often lead to dropping out of school altogether.

Parents and guardians that wish to know more information about the program or have their child enrolled may have students pick up a permission slip in the counseling office.

Questions may be directed to Kerry Welch, LCSW. Welch can be reached at (435) 613-8102 or by email at welchk@pantheremail.com. This program is paid for through a grant that was received from the Utah State Department of Workforce Services.