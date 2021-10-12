Pinnacle Battles Raiders

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers returned to the court on Friday in Montezuma Creek to take on Whitehorse. It was a close first set, but the Raiders came through with a 25-21 win. Whitehorse rode the momentum through the second to go up 2-0, 25-16.

The Panthers battled back in the third set and prevailed 28-26. They tried to do it once more in the fourth, but ultimately came up short 25-23. The Raiders walked away with the 3-1 victory.

Pinnacle (3-15, 0-7) will now gear up for its final game of the regular season when Green River comes (9-8, 4-2) to town on Thursday.