Pinnacle Canyon Academy Celebrates 2021 Graduates at Commencement Ceremony *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 commencement ceremony for the graduating class of Pinnacle Canyon Academy (PCA) was hosted on the evening of May 27. The graduation ceremony took place at the Carbon County Fairgrounds arena where the Panthers continued their lemon theme for the school year with “When Life Gives You Lemons” as their tagline.

The evening began with a welcome from PCA Principal Roberta Hardy, followed by a Salutatorian address from Imagen Turner. The graduates and their attendees then enjoyed a video highlighting the 2021 class before Valedictorian Stetson Motte took to the podium.

Melissa Jeppson and Mark Stuckenschneider then did the presentation of graduates before Heidi Kay gave the closing remarks.

The graduating class of 2021 includes Jaylee Adderley, Jacee Atwood, Destinee Andrews, Jaydon Brady, Maximus Castro, Jakai Ellington, Javier Flores, Matilda Flores, Raymond Gonzales, Dominic Gutierrez, Landon Hardy, Drake Jewkes, Jordan Manzanares, Stetson Motte, Justin Neumann, Charlie Olsen, Lizvet Pinal, Rylee Smith, Kolton Thomas, Imagen Turner, Michael Vigil, Angel Welch, Romae West, Dezmon Williams and Christian Winder.