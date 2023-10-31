Pinnacle Canyon Academy Happenings – October 2023

Press Release

DISCOVERY SCIENCE TRUCK

On Oct. 4, the Discovery Science Truck from Discovery Gateway came to Pinnacle Canyon Elementary to share lessons about potential energy with our kindergarten students. Students enjoyed interacting with the Discovery teachers and learning more about energy.

MONSTER TRUCK COMES TO PINNACLE CANYON ELEMENTARY

A monster truck, sponsored by Komatsu, came to Pinnacle Canyon Elementary on Sept. 28. All K-5 students were able to see and learn about the monster truck and enjoyed listening to JACK FM 100.1 radio station.

RUNNING THE MILE

Earlier this month, the third, fourth and fifth grade students ran a one-mile course near the school with their Specials coach, Mark Stuckenschneider. Coach Mark has discovered some potential runners for our middle school cross country and track teams!

ART INTEGRATION AT PINNACLE CANYON ACADEMY

Pinnacle Canyon Academy, a K-12 public school, looks for ways to collaborate between the elementary and the secondary schools. For instance, high school service learners spend time in the elementary helping in the classroom and elementary students come to the secondary for Specials each morning.

Another way the school creates connections between the older and younger students is with the Art Department. Recently, during the fourth and fifth grade Art Specials, students drew a Halloween monster. Then, high school students in Art Foundations, Drawing and Painting classes, taught by Deana Mitchell, then took those drawings and re-created the Halloween monster either through painting or drawing with colored pencils. They were tasked with changing the monster, making it their own and then, using their imagination, create a background for where that monster lives. The drawings and paintings showcase our students’ art abilities and imagination.

Artist Pairs

Hunter Feichko (4) and Jaydn Feichko (10)

Derrick Mediano (4) and Alyssa Prettyman (10)

Urijah Henderson (5) and Agustin Nunez (12)

ESPORTS COMPETITION AT USU EASTERN

The Pinnacle eSports team practices three times each week and is coached by Steven Lowe with the help of Warren Benson and Delan Funk. Pinnacle Middle School and Pinnacle High School had students place at the eSports competition on Oct. 20 at USU Eastern.

Winners included: Rocket League, third place (Noah Blackham, Mason Blackham, Ryker Bias, and Deklan Guymon), Coding, second place (Ray Kister), Coding, first place (Karder Anderson), and Mario Kart Special Olympics, first place (Mason Curtiss, Maddie Laborde, Agustin Nunez, Kamden Justesen). These results have earned Pinnacle a competition spot at ‘state’ Ken Garff Spring Competition for Mario Kart Special Olympics and Coding.