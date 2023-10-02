Pinnacle Canyon Academy – September 2023 Happenings

Pinnacle’s Stewart Foster Cross-Country Invitational

The 2023 Invitational, held Sept. 11, 2023, had 10 middle schools and eight high schools participating with a total of 307 runners running the course around the perimeter of Huntington Lake in Huntington, Utah. Pinnacle Athletic Director Mark Stuckenschneider reported that the invitational, started in 2015, is held in honor of Coach Stewart Foster (“Coach Stu”) because of his tremendous impact on running in Carbon County, including coaching cross country and track at Pinnacle Canyon Academy. At this year’s meet, Stu’s daughter, Kim Noyes, spoke about her father and his passion for coaching. The cross-country team standings are as follows:

Team Name 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Middle School Boys San Rafael Mont Harmon Monticello Middle School Girls Helper San Rafael Wayne High School Boys Monticello Intermountain Christian Merit Prep High School Girls Merit Prep Intermountain Christian Whitehorse

Pinnacle Creates Hands-on Learning

The blog on sciencebuddies.org states, “Steven Lowe teaches at Pinnacle Canyon Academy in Price, UT. Most students cycle through his sixth-grade middle school robotics and ninth-grade Exploring Computer Science classes. Despite the middle school introduction, Steven says that because access to materials for physical science projects are not available at home, it’s often a process of starting over in ninth grade.”

Read the complete article and see photographs of students at Pinnacle Canyon Academy at https://www.sciencebuddies.org/blog/coding-self-driving-cars-drones.

Pinnacle Elementary Specials Programs

Pinnacle’s Elementary (K-5) participates in Specials four times each week. Each class rotates through a different Special each day. The Specials include structured STEM activities, physical education, art, sewing and crafts, and social skills. Specials are taught by Pinnacle staff and run Monday through Thursday in the mornings.