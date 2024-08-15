Pinnacle Cross Country Brings Back Experience

Coach Mark Stuckenschneider begins his eighth year coaching the Pinnacle High School Cross Country team. Coach Stuckenschneider will have an individual goal set for each of his athletes. Helping him as Assistant Coach will be Logan Kerr.

Some of the athletes retuning this year will be looking to improve on their times from the state championship last year. They are Riley Davis (21:42.00), Brody Howell (23:05.60), Evan Nunez (23:22.60), Jackson Shiew (22:34.40), Heather Kerr (35:14.30) and Kaydence Romero (26:47.70).

The team has been participating in open gyms during the offseason, throughout the summer. When asked his expectations for the team this year, Coach Stuckenschneider responded, “Improve and do their best.”

He continued when asked about some challenging teams they will be facing this year, “In our region, Monticello is always the biggest challenge.” Finishing out the questions, we asked what values he enjoys teaching to his team, “To appreciate physical activity into adulthood.”