The Pinnacle Panthers hosted their last home game of the regular season on Wednesday against the Valley Buffalos in a region game. The game would go the distance, but the Buffalos would come away with the win, 12-3.

The Panther squad gets ready for the final game of the regular season on Friday against the Panguitch Bobcats. Panguitch leads the rankings in the RPI, with an overall record of 21-1.

After that, Pinnacle will prepare for the 1A Baseball State Tournament, beginning on Oct. 4.