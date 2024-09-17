Pinnacle Falls in Eureka

The Pinnacle Panthers baseball team traveled to Eureka for a game against the Tintic Miners on Monday for a non-region matchup. It would be the first meeting of the season between the teams.

The Miners came out strong in the first inning, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, adding on five more by the fourth inning. The Panthers found their bats in the top of the fourth, scoring one run in three consecutive innings.

Unfortunately, the Miners would get five more runs, ending the game with a Pinnacle loss, 13-3. Next up for the Panthers, they will face the Wayne Badgers on Wednesday for a region game.

The Badgers won the last meeting against the Panthers earlier in the season.