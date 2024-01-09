Pinnacle Falls to Whitehorse

Pinnacle was visited by the Whitehorse Raiders (8-4) on Friday. It was a rough shooting night with some tough defense as well. The Lady Panthers ended up losing the game 62-30, moving to 7-7 on the season.

Jostyn McLean led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points. She had a solid all-around game with seven rebounds, four assists and a couple steals. Heather Kerr had a nice night down low, getting three blocks and a couple steals on defense. Offensively, she had eight points and seven boards.

Kaydence Romero had seven points for her team to go along with four rebounds and a steal. Jazmyne Mullis had three steals of her own in addition to her four points. Madison Sasser contributed on defense with two steals and a block as well.

Next up for Pinnacle will be the Altamont Longhorns (3-6) on Tuesday night for a non-region game.