Pinnacle Gets Fifth Win Against UMCWM

The Pinnacle girls’ basketball team hit the road for a game against the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders on Monday for a non-region matchup. The Panthers ended the first quarter about as good as possible, gaining the lead 17-0.

The Panthers would outscore the Marauders in every quarter, ending the game at 47-16. This gave Pinnacle their fifth win, of their first eight games. Jostyn McLean had a great night, scoring 21 points for her team. Heather Kerr followed with 11 points, Kaibri Moynier ended the night with five and Kaydence Romero scored four for the winning team.

Pinnacle will travel again for their next game, heading to Altamont for a game with the Longhorns on Dec. 13. Altamont sits at 2-2 on the season, with wins over Monticello and Lotus. On Dec. 19-21, the Panthers will host their annual basketball tournament, “Panther Winter Classic” in Price at Pinnacle High School and the BDAC.