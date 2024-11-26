Pinnacle Girls Improve to 3-0 After Busy Week

The Lady Panthers began the season with a big win over Wasatch Academy, ending with a score of 42-13. They continued their dominating play the next day, as they traveled to Freedom Prep Academy.

Pinnacle held their opponents to just two points in the first half, as they cruised to a 36-13 victory. Heather Kerr led the team with 23 points, along with eight rebounds and four steals. Kaydence Romero and Kaibri Moynier had ten steals in in the contest, earning 32 all together as a team. Jazmyne Mullis finished her night with six points, 12 rebounds and six steals, as the team moved to 2-0.

The following day, they made their way to Springville to face the Merit Preparatory Academy Knights. Merit started off slow, but found their stride in the second quarter, outscoring Pinnacle by four points. The second half would start with a close score of 18-17, in favor of Pinnacle. The third quarter stayed close as well, as the score evened up to a tie at 27.

The Panthers locked down, holding their opponents to just two points in the final quarter, as they would outscore them for the win, 36-29. Staying undefeated at 3-0 early in the season. Romero had a great game, scoring 18 for her squad. Along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kerr ended her night with 15 points, two steals and five blocks on the defensive end. Moynier and Mullis would both earn 11 rebounds and three steals in the game, with Naveah Love contributing as well on defense with three steals.

The Lady Panthers were right back at it on Monday, as they travel to West Valley for a game against the American Prep WV Eagles. They will then get some rest during the holiday, before their home opener that will be held on December 3, against American Leadership Academy.