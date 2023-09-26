Pinnacle Hosts Piute for Season Finale

On Friday afternoon, the Pinnacle Panthers welcomed the Piute Thunderbirds to their home field for their final game of the 2023 season.

Piute came out swinging and was successful with an impressive nine runs in the first inning, keeping Pinnacle off of the board. Pinnacle answered with two runs of their own in the second inning, though they proved to be the lone runs for the Panthers.

In the third inning, the Thunderbirds fought back with eight more runs. In the fourth inning, Piute took the game with five more runs, ending the day with the victory 22-2.

The Pinnacle Panthers hang up their cleats for the season 2-16.