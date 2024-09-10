Pinnacle Hosts Stewart Foster Invitational *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the Stewart Foster Invitational on Monday at Huntington Lake. The course was 3.1 miles, offering great scenery while competing in the event. The teams participating with Pinnacle in the events were Monticello, Wayne, Whitehorse and Merit Prep.

Starting in the boy’s division with 39 competitors, Elam Etsitty of Whitehorse led the way, finishing in 17:36.6. Leading the way for Pinnacle was Aleihs Hayes, finishing in the 12 spot with a time of 21:01.9. Jackson Shiew followed with a time of 25:28.3, with Riley Davis, David Yakovich, Alonzo Graham, Dominick Vigil and Brody Howell following. Monticello would receive the team win in the boy’s group, finishing with an accumulative score of 19.

In the girl’s division, Keiarra Martin of Whitehorse finished first. Heather Kerr led the way for the Lady Panthers, finishing with a time of 34:12.2. They were followed by Kaydence Romero (35:26.0), Luz Ruelas, Aleece Ricketts and Kyleigh Pitts. Monticello received the win in the girls’ categories as well, giving them the overall win in the team events.