  Pinnacle Impresses on Opening Night *Photo Gallery*

The first home game of the season saw Pinnacle find success against APA West Valley. While all the sets were close, the Lady Panthers continually found a way to win.

They took the game in three sets, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20. Freshman Heather Kerr was one of the stars of the game. She finished the night with team-highs two blocks and two kills. Samantha Kessler also logged two kills in the contest.

The Panthers (1-1) will head to Tintic (1-0) on Friday and then return home to play Wendover (3-2) on Saturday.

