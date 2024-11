Kiddos that were looking to grab some candy, visit some friendly elderly residents and stay warm this Halloween were in luck when they stopped by Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Residents lined the lobby on both sides, stocked with candy and ready to pass them out to the local trick-or-treaters. This event was hosted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. that afternoon.

This event acted as a great, fulfilling activity for the residents, who loved watching the kiddos come through in their costumes.