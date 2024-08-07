Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Celebrates Expansion Groundbreaking

Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center invited the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new wing on August 5.

The main need for this new wing, which will cater toward those that are needing short-term care, was to provide a better physical plant for the services that are provided. It was explained that the building now is dated and the expansion will bring it up to code, even ensuring that each room will have its own bathroom and shower.

Another issue that arose is that one of the wings is in need of repair and will be replaced by this new wing. The older wing will be demolished and utilized for parking space.

The general contractor gave expectations for this expansion to be finished within 12 months, though it could take closer to a year and a half before it is fully ready for use. This wing will create an increased capacity for an influx of patients and will be a setting that will be great for the patient that needs a week or two of intense therapy to get back up on their feet.

Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation is located at 1340 East 300 North in Price and can be contacted at (435) 637-9213.