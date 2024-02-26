Pinnacle Nursing & Rehab Resident Celebrates 101 Years

On Friday afternoon, a very special celebration was hosted for a resident of the Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Beginning at 2 p.m. in the dining room, residents, employees, friends and family all gathered to celebrate the milestone of Wilma Maggio turning 101 years old. Not only was Maggio celebrated by those locally, she was surprised by out-of-state family members as well.

The center was unable to celebrate her 100th birthday the previous year due to COVID-19 and wished to make up for it with a big celebration this year. Maggio credited the celebration as being wonderful and took center stage to answer some questions on life. When asked what it takes for a successful life, she stated that it requires raising a good family and exercising a lot by walking miles and miles.

Maggio shared that her favorite part of being a resident at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was the people, which proved evident as she was honored with decorations, cake and more.