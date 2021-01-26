Pinnacle Panthers Battle Through Weekend

The Pinnacle Panthers basketball team had a full weekend as they faced two opponents on the courts. The first game took place in Price on Friday evening against the American Prep Eagles.

Heading into the game, both teams came prepared and the first quarter ended in a tie, 14-14. From there, American Prep gained the momentum that would ultimately lead to their win, ending the first half of the game with a 33-23 advantage. The Panthers attempted to battle back, but were once again bested by the Eagles, who won the game with a final score of 63-50.

Pinnacle then traveled to Murray to take on the Mount Vernon Patriots the following day. The Patriots began the game hot, not letting up on the Panthers and ending the first half with a 26-18 lead.

The momentum continued into the third quarter, with the Patriots earning 17 points to the Panthers’ eight. Finally, the last quarter saw a pushback from Pinnacle and had the quarter ending on a tie, 10-10. The Patriots took the win with a final score of 53-36. Senior Christian Winder led the scoring for the Panthers, earning nine of their points.

On Jan. 26, the Panthers will see a chance for redemption as they travel to Orem to take on the Telos.