Pinnacle Panthers Can’t Subdue the Buckaroos *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers had their first region game of the year against the Monticello Buckaroos on Thursday. The Buckaroos have a couple wins in the pre-season against Grand and Montizuma-Cortez. Pinnacle has suffered three straight losses after the opening game win over Dugway.

In set one, Monticello would get the win, 25-11. Set two was also Monticellos, 25-14. The final set would go to the Buckeroos as well, 25-14, giving them the region win.

The team will next see the non-region Rockwell Marshals for the second time on Sept. 4. The Marshalls came out with the win in three sets in the last match. This time, it will be held on Pinnacles home court. They will play another region game, against the Whitehorse Raiders, on Sept. 6.