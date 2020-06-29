Pinnacle Panthers Celebrate 2020 Graduates With Outdoor Ceremony

Although the Pinnacle High School 2020 graduation ceremony was hosted a bit later in the year due to COVID-19, it was hosted with style. The seniors of 2020, dubbed the “class of the quarantined,” were celebrated at the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening.

Beginning the evening with a processional and the National Anthem, Chief Administrative Officer Roberta Hardy then gave the welcome speech. She was followed by salutatorian Logan Kerr, who gave a warming speech full of jokes and memories of the many schools years spent together. A video featuring childhood memories was then shown before valedictorian Stephanie Sasser was welcomed to the podium.

Another video, this one featuring many school memories, was then shown. Following the video, Elementary Principal Melissa Jeppson was joined by Heidi Kay to present the graduates and hand out their diplomas.

Pinnacle Vice Principal Mark Stuckenschneider then gave the closing remarks. The program emphasized that this ceremony aimed to form a bond between friends and the memories shared. All that were able to be in attendance while wearing masks and practicing social distancing were then thanked before families, friends and other loved ones were dismissed with their graduates.