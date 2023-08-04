Pinnacle Panthers Lose to Bryce Valley Mustangs 13-2

On Wednesday, the Pinnacle Panthers faced a slow start as they tried their best to claw their way back into the game against the Bryce Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs scored three runs in the first and second inning, went scoreless during the third, and then scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Panthers managed to score once in the top of the fourth and fifth inning, making the score 13-2. The Panthers will look to bounce back and pick up some momentum as their season begins on a 0-2 record.

Up next, the Panthers (0-2) will face Telos (0-0) today at home, the game will begin at 4 p.m.