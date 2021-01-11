Pinnacle Panthers Secure 16-Point Victory *Photo Gallery*

Last week, the Pinnacle Panthers welcomed the Utah Military Academy Hill Field Thunderbirds to their home court for a non-conference game.

Coming in hot in the first quarter, the Panthers did not let up on the Thunderbirds as they were able to take the lead by 12 points, 19-7. By halftime, the Panthers had secured a comfortable 35-17 advantage.

The third quarter was when the Thunderbirds unleashed their storm as they rallied for a comeback, narrowing the Panthers’ lead to 48-36.

The fourth quarter saw the game come to a head with the Panthers once again finding their footing and outscoring the Thunderbirds by three points. Pinnacle came out victorious with a final score of 63-47.