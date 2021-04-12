Pinnacle Panthers Squeeze the Day at 2021 Prom *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

On Thursday evening, the Panthers of Pinnacle Canyon Academy were given the opportunity to dress up and dance the night away as their 2021 prom was hosted.

This year’s theme was “Squeeze the Day” and the dance was open to high school students only. Admission was free and there was a required COVID-19 testing that was completed at the school beforehand.

Dinner was served at Crosscut at 6 p.m. and the dance was hosted at the Ramada beginning at 7 p.m. The prom court was Christian Winder and Samantha Kessler while the Price and Princess were named as Michael Schmitz and Jacee Atwood.

Finally, the king and queen of the evening were crowned as Gabriel Bloomer and Kemery Stuckenschneider.