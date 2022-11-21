Pinnacle Secures 2nd Straight Win

Pinnacle shined in its first week of play, earning back-to-back wins. Following their season opener against Utah Military Hillfield on Wednesday, the Panthers hosted Utah Military Camp Williams on Friday.

Right out of the gate, Pinnacle was firing on all cylinders. The Panthers poured in 21 points while keeping Camp Williams to just 10 after the first quarter. Another impressive second quarter gave Pinnacle a 39-17 lead at the half.

That was all the Panthers would need as they coasted through the second half. The entire team got court time as they cruised to a 62-49 win and a 2-0 record to start the season.

Cole Barton was a standout for Pinnacle as he scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Jonathan Kessler recorded nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the win. Eight other Panthers added points to the stat sheet in the game.

Pinnacle (2-0) will face Camp Williams (0-1) again on Tuesday, this time on the road. The team will then take a week off before hitting the road again on Nov. 29.