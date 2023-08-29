Pinnacle Sputters Against Altamont

The Panthers welcomed Altamont to their home field on Monday for a non-region matchup. The visiting Longhorns came charging out of the gate, grabbing six runs in the first to take the early lead.

Pinnacle settled things down in the second, keeping Altamont off the board while trying to drum up some offense. The Longhorns came back with two more runs in the third to take the 8-0 advantage.

Four more runs in the fourth put Altamont up 12-0. The Panthers finally connected in the bottom of the inning, plating a run to trail 12-1. The Longhorns shut the door in the fifth, however, as the team added three more runs to take this one 15-1.

Bryson Shumway led the Panthers with two hits in the game. Brody Howell and Dominick Vigil also recorded a hit apiece while the latter had an RBI. Shumway shared the mound with Brody and Joey Howell in the loss.

Pinnacle (1-8, 0-5 1A South) will have a tough matchup against the 2022 1A State Champs on Wednesday. Piute (8-3, 3-2 1A South) will host the region matchup in Junction at 3 p.m.