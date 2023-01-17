Pinnacle Struggles on the Road

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Panthers had a pair of tough road games last week. First, they took on the Rockwell Marshals on Monday.

Rockwell dominated the early going and jumped out to a 19-8 start. The Marshals continued their attack and went on to win 56-25. Azure Jewkes led the Panthers with 10 points, including two three-pointers.

Then, on Thursday, Pinnacle headed to Tintic. The Miners took a six-point lead after the first quarter, until the teams began trading buckets.

Back-and-forth it went, but the Panthers never could close the gap. Tintic went on to win 32-22. Heather Kerr accounted the majority of the scoring for the Panthers, tallying 14 points.

Pinnacle (3-9) will now prepare for its first region game at home against Green River (2-13) on Wednesday.