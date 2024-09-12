Pinnacle Tame the Mustangs in Five

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team hosted the Dugway Mustangs on Wednesday for a non-region match. The teams met earlier in the season, where Pinnacle was able to get the 3-1 match win.

In the first set, the Panthers were feeling good on their home court, getting the win, 25-19. Set two brought another close one, as Pinnacle would get the win, 25-21. The Mustangs were down but not out, as they found a way to win the next two sets, evening the match at 2-2. Bringing on the final set, it would end up going down to the wire. The Lady Panthers secured the victory by two with set five ending at 15-13, giving them the win at home.

Heather Kerr had a great game with five digs, two blocks, four kills and three aces. Orianna Manchester finished the match with seven digs, three assists, a kill and two aces. Myleigh Petersen ended her night with two kills, five digs and two aces.

The Panthers will prepare for a region match against the Monument Valley Cougars on Friday. The Cougars are 1-0 in the division with a win over Whitehorse. Pinnacle sits at 0-2, as they still search for their first region win.