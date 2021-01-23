Pinnacle Teams Face-Off Against Eagles

The Pinnacle boys’ and girls’ basketball teams traveled to West Valley on Wednesday to take on the American Prep Eagles.

The girls’ game began first at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Panthers came prepared. They ended the first quarter successfully preventing the Lady Eagles from scoring a single point but garnering five of their own. However, heading into the second quarter, the Lady Eagles brought out their talons and scored 12 points to the Lady Panthers’ seven.

Heading into the second half of the game, the Lady Panthers gained back their momentum and were able to secure the win against American Prep with a final score of 20-14.

The boys’ teams then played at 7 p.m., though the Panthers were not quite as successful. Though each team fought hard, the game ended with a 24-point advantage to the Eagles, 61-37.