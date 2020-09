It was senior night on Thursday when Escalante came to visit Pinnacle. The Lady Panthers honored their seniors, including Angel Welch, Destinee Andrews and Jacee Atwood.

The celebration did not continue through the contest, however, as Escalante made quick work of Pinnacle. The Lady Moquis beat the Lady Panthers in three consecutive sets for the victory.

Next, Pinnacle (3-9, 0-1) will take on Dugway (3-7, 0-1) on the road on Thursday.