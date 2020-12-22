Pinnacle Wins 2 at Panther Winter Classic *Photo Gallery*

The Panther Winter Classic was hosted over the weekend as the Pinnacle High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams welcomed a number of opponents.

On Friday, the tournament for the boys began with Pinnacle going toe-to-toe with the MCPA Knights. The Panthers had sharpened their claws and were ready for the battle ahead of them, ultimately ending victorious with a final score of 60-56.

The Knights had a chance for redemption the following day as they once again faced Pinnacle at 11 a.m. However, the Panthers once again gave it their all and were able to keep the Knights at bay, coming out on top 55-41.

Finally, the Panthers faced the Mount Vernon Patriots. While Pinnacle had kept up their momentum against MCPA, the Patriots proved too difficult to overcome. The first quarter saw Pinnacle on top 10-2, being the lone quarter that the Panthers were victorious.

The Patriots took the momentum from then on, scoring 16-8 in the second, 17-7 in the third and 21-16 in the final quarter, ending the game with a score of 56-41.

The Panthers will now enjoy the winter break before returning to take on Utah Military Academy on Jan 5 at 7 p.m.