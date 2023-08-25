Pinnacle Works to Build Team Chemistry

The Lady Panthers know that a winning mentality comes with good chemistry, which is why the team will focus on developing bonds both on and off the court this season.

“I will be implementing more team bonding events this year in hopes for it to improve our team chemistry,” said head coach Nikki Otto. “I truly believe that many players on the team can have a breakthrough season as long as they keep pushing themselves to be better every day.”

Otto said the players have been working hard during the off-season, and fans will have the opportunity to see the growth that comes from their dedication and leadership. Communication has also been imperative leading up to the season, both individually and as a team.

“We have been working on many different skills during the off-season, but our main focus has been developing a strong, third hit over the net,” Otto said.

Looking toward region play, the ongoing rivalry with Green River always brings about a fun matchup. However, the coaches have yet to determine the best approach to taking on the Lady Pirates. “We have a talented group of girls who adapt to change really well, which helps the process,” explained Otto.

While the team plans to pick up wins on the court, Otto knows that the biggest victories come off the court. “My expectations for the girls is not only to teach them to love and respect the game of volleyball, but to teach them responsibility in the aspect of showing up and giving maximum effort will give you better opportunities in life,” she concluded.