Pinnacle XC Hosts Region 19 Championships

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted Whitehorse, Monument Valley and Monticello for the Region 19 Championships at Huntington Lake on Wednesday. Monticello would earn the overall team win, as they placed first in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Whitehorse wasn’t far behind and would place in the first place individual overall with Elam Etsitty and Keiarra Martin completing excellent times in the event. For the Panthers, Aleihs Hayes had a great run, finishing in the tenth overall position for the boys. He ran the 5K in 19:33.4, continuing the solid season from the freshman.

Following Hayes was Evan Nunez (23:03.8), David Yakovich (23:21.9) and Jackson Shiew (23:39.5). Kaydence Romero led the way for the Pinnacle girls, finishing in seventeenth overall with a time of 31:31.5. Aleece Ricketts (33:41.2), Luz Ruelas (37:43.4) and Kyleigh Pitts (38:21.2) followed.

The boys and girls will now prepare for the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 29.