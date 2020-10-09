Pinnacle’s Disappearing Act *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers hosted Bryce Valley on Thursday evening. It was an extremely close at the beginning of the match as both teams were tied at 24 in the first set. Pinnacle scored the next two points to grab the early lead.

The next two sets did not mirror the first. The Lady Panthers only mustered nine points in each set, allowing the Lady Mustangs to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth set was much like the first, but this time Bryce Valley held on 25-23. Ultimately, the Lady Panthers gave up too much ground and were defeated 3-1.

Pinnacle (4-10, 0-1) will welcome in Green River (6-8, 1-0) next Tuesday for the final match of the season.