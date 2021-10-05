Pinnacle’s Fast Start Not Enough

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers needed to win a play-in game in order to continue in the state tournament over the weekend. Intermountain Christian was the opponent that stood in their way.

Pinnacle started off hot with three runs in the first inning. Unfortunately, the defense crumbled. Nine errors led to six unearned runs as the Panther fell 11-5.

Michael Schmitz went 2-4 with two doubles and a ribby while McGuire Kocks finished 2-3 with a double. The Panthers ended the season with a 4-21 record.