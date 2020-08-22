Pinnacle’s Recent Slide *Photo Gallery*

After a strong 17-1 showing in the season opener, Pinnacle has struggled to find consistency. The Panthers led off a game against Wendover with five runs in the first inning, but were unable to keep the lead. Wendover went on to plate eight times in the final four innings to win the contest 8-6.

Pinnacle then hosted Wayne, who exploded for 17 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings and went on to win 20-0. The Panthers have hung tough in their last three games, but have not been able to cash in wins. They fell 4-1 to Diamond Ranch Academy, 4-2 Bryce Valley and 7-4 to Valley.

The Panthers appear to have settled down on the mound, but need to find more runs in order to be successful.