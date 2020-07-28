Pioneer Day Celebrated with Float Party

To celebrate Pioneer Day, as well as the improvements made to the Price River flowing through Helper, a float party was hosted on Friday evening. Members of the community were invited to take part in the free event.

Participants brought their own tubes to the party, putting in at the swinging bridge. They floated down the river, exiting at Castle Gate RV Park, in a fun event with natural social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revitalization of the river has been completed in stages throughout the years. Various partners have come together to make the project a realty, including financial supporters, volunteers and elected officials.

In June, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced two additional awards for phase four of the project, which is upcoming. “WRI has been a strategic partner for the previous phases and has weighed in with an award of $220,000 for Phase VI. The ESMF (Endangered Species Mitigation Fund) has also joined in with a $65,000 award,” Peterman said. “We deeply appreciate this support from these agencies and are excited about beginning work on this critical phase.”

In May, the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation also providing ongoing support for the project, granting $250,000 to phase four of the project. “Many thanks to Eric McCully for his ongoing guidance and grant assistance,” the mayor said. “We are definitely building a destination for locals and guests.”