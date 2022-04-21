Pioneer Park Cabins Receive Upgrade

Last May, the gusty weather conditions of spring resulted in a felled tree in Pioneer Park. This tree also demolished the fence that was located around the Pioneer cabins in the park.

Though the cabins did not sustain any damage, there was a need to replace the fencing to protect them. Recently, a partnership between Price City and USU Eastern made this possible. A new and improved fence was installed around the cabins through this combined effort.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos expressed his deep appreciation to the university for its ongoing support of the community and the city’s efforts.